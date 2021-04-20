Life House Little Havana
528 SW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33130, USA
| +1 866-466-7534
Photo courtesy of Life House
More info
Life House Little HavanaWhy we love it: A design-forward property dedicated to bolstering the local community
The Highlights:
- Chic design in the heart of Little Havana
- Culturally focused food and beverage
- Elevated-hostel lodging options
The Review:
This stylish stay is the premiere property from Life House, a hospitality company that prides itself on building up local communities through the lens of travel—especially those that are overlooked for more popular city hubs. For the location of its debut hotel, the brand chose Little Havana, a neighborhood brimming with authentic Cuban cafes and storefronts—all of which the team kept top of mind during its design process. The inspiration is evident in Life House’s consistent homage to Afrocubanismo, an artistic and social movement based in 1920s Cuba, as well as details like black-and-white checkered floors (an homage to Havana’s tropical mansions) and a color palette of guava pink, deep magenta, and Caribbean olive (foudn in the surrounding neighborhood).
While private king and queen rooms are on offer, guests visiting in groups—or those willing to befriend fellow travelers—will fare well in the property’s bunk rooms. No matter the room type, expect fun touches throughout, from Miami kombucha and Cuban snacks (like dried papaya and guava) to Marshall speakers with curated playlists. The good vibes continue at Parcela Café, a Latin-focused and vegetable-forward restaurant with reimagined classics like pan con bistec (with churrasco and chimichurri) and a Havana club sandwich (with ham, white cheddar, and Hammock Farm greens).