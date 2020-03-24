Lienzo Charros de Jalisco

Mexican Rodeo!
One of the most incredible and authentic experiences in Guadalajara
was visiting one of the oldest arenas for charros–Mexican cowboys, and -girls, horsemen and -women, dedicated to the art of working with horses and kettle. Every Sunday at noon, a 2-3 hour rodeo gets underway. It's a local affair and you won't find many foreign visitors among the spectators. Its a fast paced show of horsemanship, roping cows and horses, girls riding formation, ...the real deal. There are tons of families in the audience, and you'll kids in full-on charro outfits. UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) declared Charrería an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity* in 2016, deeming this traditional practice an important element of the identity and cultural heritage of Mexico
. (These are traditions or living expressions which are passed down through generations in the form of oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, or knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe.) At time of posting, the ticket price was 50 pesos. (If you'd rather have a private, behind the scenes tour to learn the history of Charrería, and this ancient arena, please contact Jesús Mora de Dios, who's a killer charro, and tour operator: jmora@grupoandares.com, +52 33 3647 0202. Jesús and friends made my visit unforgettable. Thanks, Jesús!!) >>>Muchas gracias to the hardworking teams at Guadalajara Tourism
and PHG Consulting for a fun filled 4 days in Guadalajara, Mexico. @gotoguadalajara #visitguadalajara