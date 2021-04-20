Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Liège-Guillemins

Guillemins, Liège, Belgium
Website
A Train Station Worth Stopping For Liege Belgium

A Train Station Worth Stopping For

I looked out my train window and saw curved white iron beams, symmetry, and bright sunlight – unike any train station in Europe I had ever been to. The Liege train station is worth getting off the train for.

For me, train travel is not just about the train; it is also about the train stations. Train stations in Europe evoke this old world feel offering gorgeous silhouettes lighting and open spaces. I always feel as if I have stepped back in time when I’m in a European train station. However the Liege, Belgium station was unusual – it was modern, sleek, and bright thanks to architect Santiago Calatrava. He literally gave an ancient city a new look.

Photography:
http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/a-new-look-in-liege/
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points