Liège-Guillemins
Guillemins, Liège, Belgium
A Train Station Worth Stopping ForI looked out my train window and saw curved white iron beams, symmetry, and bright sunlight – unike any train station in Europe I had ever been to. The Liege train station is worth getting off the train for.
For me, train travel is not just about the train; it is also about the train stations. Train stations in Europe evoke this old world feel offering gorgeous silhouettes lighting and open spaces. I always feel as if I have stepped back in time when I’m in a European train station. However the Liege, Belgium station was unusual – it was modern, sleek, and bright thanks to architect Santiago Calatrava. He literally gave an ancient city a new look.
