Lidkoeb

Vesterbrogade 72B, 1620 København, Denmark
+45 33 11 20 10
Sun, Mon 8pm - 2am
Tue - Sat 4pm - 2am

It can be tricky to find Lidkoeb, but it’s worth seeking out. You have to duck down an alley and then cross a couple of courtyards to find this splendid, atmospheric cocktail bar. Drinks include the classics as well as more adventurous concoctions such as the Tyve Tyve, made with gin, parsnip and carrot syrup, lemon juice, and cacao nib–infused Lillet Blanc. It’s like a boozy smoothie. Upstairs is a whiskey bar that’s not a stuffy room for sitting in an armchair with a single malt but rather a place where the cocktails use whiskey as a base spirit.
By Stephen Whitlock , AFAR Local Expert

