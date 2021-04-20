Liceu
La Rambla, 51-59, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 934 85 99 00
Immerse yourself in Barcelona’s theater sceneBarcelona might not compete with Broadway, but the local theater scene is worth exploring. The highest concentration of theaters is along the Avinguda Parallel, but many playhouses are scattered throughout the city. Local, national, and international productions are available in Spanish, Catalan, and occasionally English, and range from adults-only burlesque to family-friendly circuses. Most productions run multiple shows a day on Thursdays through Sundays. Listen to an evening of arias at the Modernista opera house El Liceu (La Rambla 51–59). Catch a steamy cabaret show at El Molino, Barcelona’s Moulin Rouge. And come summer, reserve your outdoor seats at the Teatre Grec (Passeig de Santa Madrona, 36).
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Phantom Wind in Barcelona
There wasn't a breath of breeze in the air on this balmy October day in Barcelona, but that didn't faze this windblown commuter. One of the many street performers on La Rambla (accepting donations in the small garbage can), he'd permanently stiffened his jacket, tie, and hair, and simply froze, statue-like, in mid-stride, creating the illusion of walking into a stiff wind.
almost 7 years ago
Good Friday Procession in Barcelona.
Normally, i wouldn't advice staying in a hotel at Barcelona's most touristy street the Rambla, but on Good Friday you may get your money's worth. The view of the Procession is phenomenal. But even if you don't manage to get one of those sought after street view rooms, there's plenty to see at street level too. With the added feature of being close enough to touch it all.
Barcelona has a tradition of being untraditional. Whether it's art, architecture, music, theater or fashion, Barcelonians embrace new experiences. That attitude makes for a perfect backdrop for a classical Easter Procession. The highlight of the procession for the devout Catholics is the huge statue of Mary, carried by 12 men. Rose petals rain from the balconies when she passes.
She's preceded by lace-clad ladies and hooded men, cavalry soldiers, barefoot monks, school kids and old ladies... Even though it takes hours for the full procession to pass, it still leaves you wishing it had lasted longer.
