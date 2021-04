Normally, i wouldn't advice staying in a hotel at Barcelona 's most touristy street the Rambla, but on Good Friday you may get your money's worth. The view of the Procession is phenomenal. But even if you don't manage to get one of those sought after street view rooms, there's plenty to see at street level too. With the added feature of being close enough to touch it all.Barcelona has a tradition of being untraditional. Whether it's art, architecture, music, theater or fashion, Barcelonians embrace new experiences. That attitude makes for a perfect backdrop for a classical Easter Procession. The highlight of the procession for the devout Catholics is the huge statue of Mary, carried by 12 men. Rose petals rain from the balconies when she passes.She's preceded by lace-clad ladies and hooded men, cavalry soldiers, barefoot monks, school kids and old ladies... Even though it takes hours for the full procession to pass, it still leaves you wishing it had lasted longer.