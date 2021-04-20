Liceu La Rambla, 51-59, 08002 Barcelona, Spain

Immerse yourself in Barcelona’s theater scene Barcelona might not compete with Broadway, but the local theater scene is worth exploring. The highest concentration of theaters is along the Avinguda Parallel, but many playhouses are scattered throughout the city. Local, national, and international productions are available in Spanish, Catalan, and occasionally English, and range from adults-only burlesque to family-friendly circuses. Most productions run multiple shows a day on Thursdays through Sundays. Listen to an evening of arias at the Modernista opera house El Liceu (La Rambla 51–59). Catch a steamy cabaret show at El Molino, Barcelona’s Moulin Rouge. And come summer, reserve your outdoor seats at the Teatre Grec (Passeig de Santa Madrona, 36).