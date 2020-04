Librería Laberinto Viejo San Juan

Sure, Puerto Rico isn’t a state, but a U.S. territory, and sure, there are bigger, flashier bookstores in San Juan. But part of the fun of Librería Laberinto is walking its checkerboard floors and sorting through its stacks. You’ll find some books here in English, but the shop is best for its celebration of local authors. (Head to the dedicated “Puerto Rico” section to see what we mean.)