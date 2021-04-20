Libreria Del Fondo Jose Luis Martinez
198 Chapultepec Sur
| +52 33 3615 1214
Photo courtesy of Libreria Del Fondo Jose Luis Martinez
More info
Sun 9:30am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 9pm
Buy More BooksFondo de Cultura Económica is a publishing house created and operated by the Mexican government, and this "librería" is one of the many bookstores it operates throughout the country.
Many of the titles here are by Mexico's most respected writers; others are by renowned and emerging Latin American writers. Most, then, will be in Spanish. If you're not bilingual, the store is still worth a visit; here, you can find a Moleskine journal to document your trip. The store also has an ample selection of music and movies.