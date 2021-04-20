Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Libreria Del Fondo Jose Luis Martinez

198 Chapultepec Sur
Website
| +52 33 3615 1214
Buy More Books Guadalajara Mexico

More info

Sun 9:30am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 9pm

Buy More Books

Fondo de Cultura Económica is a publishing house created and operated by the Mexican government, and this "librería" is one of the many bookstores it operates throughout the country.

Many of the titles here are by Mexico's most respected writers; others are by renowned and emerging Latin American writers. Most, then, will be in Spanish. If you're not bilingual, the store is still worth a visit; here, you can find a Moleskine journal to document your trip. The store also has an ample selection of music and movies.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points