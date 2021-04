Library Way New York, NY 10017, USA

Literary Sidewalks on 41st St. Formerly the delivery entrance for many stores on 42nd Street, the Grand Central Partnership decided to spruce up 41st Street and create a promenade leading up to the New York Public Library in the late 1990s. Now quotes from literary luminaries line the streets of 41st Street from Park Avenue to Fifth Avenue and add to the unique culture of the area.