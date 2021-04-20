Library Hotel
299 Madison Avenue
| +1 212-983-4500
A Book Lovers DreamIt is truly a bibliophile's dream: an entire hotel designed around books. The rooms are numbered after the Dewey Decimal system, with each themed appropriately to that number's topic: Shakespeare. Architecture. Erotica. Plants. Giant bookcases line every inch of the lobby. An oversized card catalog greets guests at check-in.
Yet, there is nothing kitschy or corny about staying in a library-themed hotel. It's truly luxurious. The service is top notch, as are the furnishings in the rooms. The rooms are NYC-sized (so quite small), but comfortable at the same time. The complimentary continental breakfast included in your room rate is enough to satisfy the pickiest eater and the afternoon wine and cheese reception makes for the perfect launching point for your evening in the city. Top it off with free wifi, a dreamy rooftop garden perfect for reading or writing, and a phenomenal Mid-Town location (located, not surprisingly, one block from the New York City Public Library) and you have yourself a gem of a boutique hotel.