Liberty
517 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
| +1 206-323-9898
Sun - Sat 9am - 2am
Freedom of ChoiceAnother restaurant on the food-filled 15th Avenue strip of Capitol Hill, Liberty Sushi has a bit of an identity crisis: is it a café, a bar, or a sushi joint? Maybe it doesn’t matter, since all are delicious. During the day, they serve Stumptown Coffee, Republic of Tea, and locally baked pastries. Sushi is served at lunch and dinner, and while it’s not amazing, it’s decent and fresh, with all the usual rolls. In the lounge area, you can relax on comfy, plush couches and enjoy craft cocktails and a good whiskey selection. Happy hour is from 4-7 p.m. daily and includes a $4 chef’s choice sushi roll, $3.50 wells, and $1 off cocktails, beer, and wine.
Service can be a bit slow, but on the other hand, they never rush you out the door, either. A decent neighborhood bar with a relaxed attitude.