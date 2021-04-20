Where are you going?
Liberty Science Center

222 Jersey City Blvd
Website
| +1 201-200-1000
Indoor Fun for Families Jersey City New Jersey United States

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 5:30pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 4pm

Indoor Fun for Families

When the weather outside is frightful--and it can be in the northeast during the winter--Liberty Science Center offers plenty of activities and space to keep kids busy for several hours.

Winter 2014 exhibits and attractions include a station where kids can try their hands at "surgery," playing with simulators used by medical students to learn how to perform intricate operations. There's also an exhibit about the Rubik's Cube, featuring 7,000-square feet of games and puzzles inspired by the popular toy. An exhibit about guitars provides plenty of hands-on opportunities to jam, and the permanent exhibit, "Wonder Why," is a tactile-oriented feature where kids can make gigantic bubbles or climb a rock wall... or both.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

