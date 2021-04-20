Liberty Science Center
222 Jersey City Blvd
| +1 201-200-1000
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 5:30pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 4pm
Indoor Fun for FamiliesWhen the weather outside is frightful--and it can be in the northeast during the winter--Liberty Science Center offers plenty of activities and space to keep kids busy for several hours.
Winter 2014 exhibits and attractions include a station where kids can try their hands at "surgery," playing with simulators used by medical students to learn how to perform intricate operations. There's also an exhibit about the Rubik's Cube, featuring 7,000-square feet of games and puzzles inspired by the popular toy. An exhibit about guitars provides plenty of hands-on opportunities to jam, and the permanent exhibit, "Wonder Why," is a tactile-oriented feature where kids can make gigantic bubbles or climb a rock wall... or both.