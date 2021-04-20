Liberty Private Works
26/F, Building,, Stanley 11, 11 Stanley St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 5186 3282
More info
Mon - Sat 7pm - 11pm
Private GastronomyConsistently one of the most popular restaurants in Hong Kong since opening in 2011, Liberty Private Works is the brainchild of award-winning local chef Vicky Cheng, who has honed his skills in restaurants in New York and Toronto.
As you're seated on high stools around a bar that circles the open kitchen, it's as if you're watching a dance as the skilled chefs prepare each dish of the eight-course dégustation French meal in tandem.
The Prix Fixe menu for HK$900 with an optional wine pairing certainly isn't your everyday dinner, but just one bite into the signature Tuna, Sea Urchin, Espelette and Rice dish, or the Scallop with Winter Truffle ascertains that every penny is worth every delicious bite.
The restaurant only seats 26 diners at one time, and reservations are filled weeks in advance. The LPW website accepts bookings one month ahead so plan ahead for a chance to experience this extraordinary meal.