Libertine Restaurant

61 Petrie Terrace
+61 7 3367 3353
Delightful French-Vietnamese in Brisbane Brisbane Australia

Tue - Sun 12pm - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

My favourite restaurant for a special occasion, Libertine is one of those restaurants where every bite is not only amazing, but a new flavour sensation.

Vietnamese street food is seamlessly fused with a delicate French twist for truly sensational results. The restaurant itself is gorgeous, the staff are some of the most knowledgeable and attentive in Brisbane and the extensive wine list will keep you very busy.

By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

