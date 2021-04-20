Liberté pâtisserie-boulangerie par Benoît Castel

A New Breed of Parisian Boulangerie
While I love the typical Parisian bakery with its floral facade and packed shelves, there's something very refreshing about Liberté, the new bakery in the 10th from Benoît Castel (a former Grand Epicerie pastry chef and owner of Joséphine Bakery in Saint Germain-des-Prés). The aesthetic is industrial, modern with paint chipped concrete walls and ceilings, tubular lighting and a long marble counter. The architectural pastries are organized in neat rows and the open kitchen allows you to watch as pastry chefs pipe custard teardrops onto tarts and put the finishing touches on Liberté's eye catching square layer cakes. Pastries like a deep rich chocolate bread, and a fresh lemon tart are as delicious as they are pretty and the largely glass facade can be completely opened up on warm days. Sure it might all be considered a bit "hipster," but I'm not one to complain.