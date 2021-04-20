Libertador Parrilla Argentina
158 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
| +1 347-689-3122
More info
Sat, Sun 11am - 4pm
Sun - Sat 5pm - 12am
Argentinian Steakhouse Fare in Cobble HillOne of the wonderful things about visiting my sister, brother-in-law, and nieces in Brooklyn is the multitude of restaurants that are within walking distance of their home. We were feeling carnivorous and one of their friends recommended Libertador on Baltic Street.
Like its sister restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side, dive straight for the beef at their second location in Brooklyn's Cobble Hill neighborhood. Although it was missing a few traditional staples like chinchulines (intestine) or mollejas (sweetbreads), the Parrillada para dos (mixed grill for two) was unbelievably tasty with an ample serving of short rib, skirt steak, chorizo, chicken, and strip steak topped with a lively chimichurri sauce. Still hungry, we also got the Cortada para dos (sirloin for two). 22 oz. of grilled and sliced prime sirloin marinated for 24 hours in olive oil, brandy, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper. Perfect for that cold, December evening. Now to tango it all off.