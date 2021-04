Libero Gioielli in Sardinia, Italy

Filigrana (filigree) is an ancient technique that weaves gold or silver into lacy patterns. Libero Patteri sells handcrafted filigrana jewelry, such as the ring pictured, at Libero Gioielli in Dorgali. Libero Gioielli . Via La Marmora 132, 39/78-496-928. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.