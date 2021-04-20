Liba Falafel SF
Potrero Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Liba Falafel SF: Vegetarian delights for everyoneThis food truck is special. Not only do they serve a damn good falafel and rather addicting sweet potato fries, but the experience you have from order to bite is exceptional. The owner of this particular food truck makes all the difference in the world. Gail is super friendly and will guide you through the ordering process, although it is fairly easy: small, large or in salad and then fries or no fries. She does value-packs which are appropriately names “a little love” and “a lot of love.” You can also order “just balls” which brings a giggle to the lips.
But the fun doesn’t stop there because once you receive your order you get to embellish your falafel at the bar. Liba has a bar of toppings, all made fresh, that is out of this world. She has put careful thought into every detail of her experience which includes the packaging her food is served in. They are paper wrappers, but the size and shape fit perfectly in your hand, even if you order both the falafel and the fries.
Great food and great customer experience, a must-try if you are checking out the San Francisco food truck scene, especially if you are a vegetarian, they are one of the few trucks that have a 100% vegetarian menu.