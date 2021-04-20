Liaoning Road Snack Street Liaoning Rd, Jin Jie, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300041

Crispy, Hand-held Deliciousness at the Liaoning Snack Street It's called the Snack Street. If that's not a good enough reason to check a place out, I don't know what is.



Mahua, erduoyan, and youtiao—all varieties of fried dough—are insanely popular in Tianjin. But it's hard to beat jianbing (煎饼), which wraps a crepe-like pancake around youtiao (a crispy stick of fried bread), egg (usually scrambled into the pancake), and green onions, all doused in a salty, savory sauce. You'll see it in other Chinese cities, but this is where you'll find it done best.



If that's not your speed, there are plenty of other options here: grilled oysters, skewers, Chinese meatballs, dumplings (both baozi and jiaozi), and more.



