Liangjiang Happiness Square

Huangshan Avenue Middle Section
A Walk in the Park Chongqing China

A Walk in the Park

Chongqing has an almost–dare I say American–obsession with having the largest things in the world. There's the longest escalator, not particularly exciting. Liangjiang Park has the largest musical fountain in West China with water shows that reach a height of 60 meters.

It's a really nice park as well, with the grounds kept prefectly mowed and enclosed on three sides with modern skyscrapers. A lot of couples in Chongqing go there to get their wedding photos, making for good people watching.

Photo by Lennlin/Wikipedia.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

