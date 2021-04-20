Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Restaurant
951 Market Promenade Avenue
| +1 407-936-3782
Sun 10:30am - 11pm
Mon 11am - 11pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 10:30am - 2am
Fish & Chips, Black & TanLiam Fitzpatrick's serves classic fish and chips, along with other Irish staples like corned beef and cabbage soup, and shepherd’s pie. Dueling pianos entertain on Saturday nights. Kids eat for free on Wednesday nights.
almost 7 years ago
32 On Tap
Some 32 beers on are on tap at the upscale and intimate Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish pub. A lively crowd fills the restaurant and patio during the evenings and weekends. A dueling pianos performance entertains every Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.