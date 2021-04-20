Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Restaurant

951 Market Promenade Avenue
Website
| +1 407-936-3782
Fish & Chips, Black & Tan Lake Mary Florida United States
32 On Tap Lake Mary Florida United States
Fish & Chips, Black & Tan Lake Mary Florida United States
32 On Tap Lake Mary Florida United States

More info

Sun 10:30am - 11pm
Mon 11am - 11pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri 11am - 2am
Sat 10:30am - 2am

Fish & Chips, Black & Tan

Liam Fitzpatrick's serves classic fish and chips, along with other Irish staples like corned beef and cabbage soup, and shepherd’s pie. Dueling pianos entertain on Saturday nights. Kids eat for free on Wednesday nights.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jack Barr
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

32 On Tap

Some 32 beers on are on tap at the upscale and intimate Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish pub. A lively crowd fills the restaurant and patio during the evenings and weekends. A dueling pianos performance entertains every Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.



More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points