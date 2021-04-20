Best Meal I have ever had

For me, a serious foodie, to say that, is a very big deal to say the least. Okay, I take it back...I've had my fair share of seriously good meals, but this one is definitely high on the list! I heard about Li Rioni on AFAR, traveled across the globe to go there, and am now here again trying to build its legacy. Located right around the collesseum in a neighborhood only locals know, Li Rioni Pizzeria was a warm welcome into the true Italy.

Its like your walking into an old moonlit villa when you walk in; the service is good, the wine is cheaper than the water, and the pizza passes every check-mark on the "what makes a good pizza" list, including smokey flavor, thin crust, excellent cheese...I can't even begin to describe the fried olives. Have you ever even HEARD of fried, stuffed olives? Pure bliss! Haven't gone a day without thinking about them ever since...