Li Rioni
Via dei Santi Quattro, 24, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
+39 06 7045 0605
Wed - Mon 7pm - 12am
Roman Pizza with a Side of KitschThis busy pizzeria in the Celio, the neighborhood adjacent to the Colosseum, is decked out in kitschy Roman decor. The dining room resembles a piazza of sorts, surrounded by old school storefronts anchored to the walls. Six nights a week, Li Rioni turns out thin and crispy pizzas from its wood burning oven. They also serve pretty good starters, including olive ascolane (breaded fried olives stuffed with meat) and filetti di baccalà (fried cod filets). The margherita pizza and sausage and mozzarella pizza (hold the tomato sauce) are their best.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Best Meal I have ever had
For me, a serious foodie, to say that, is a very big deal to say the least. Okay, I take it back...I've had my fair share of seriously good meals, but this one is definitely high on the list! I heard about Li Rioni on AFAR, traveled across the globe to go there, and am now here again trying to build its legacy. Located right around the collesseum in a neighborhood only locals know, Li Rioni Pizzeria was a warm welcome into the true Italy.
Its like your walking into an old moonlit villa when you walk in; the service is good, the wine is cheaper than the water, and the pizza passes every check-mark on the "what makes a good pizza" list, including smokey flavor, thin crust, excellent cheese...I can't even begin to describe the fried olives. Have you ever even HEARD of fried, stuffed olives? Pure bliss! Haven't gone a day without thinking about them ever since...
