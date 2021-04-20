Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Li Qun Duck Restaurant

China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, 瓷器库胡同2
Website
| +86 10 6528 6532
Just Ducky Beijing China

Just Ducky

Li Qun Duck Restaurant is hidden in a Qianmen hutong. (To find it, follow the ducks painted on the hutong walls!) The restaurant doesn't put on airs, and feels effortlessly authentic despite the fact that pictures of statesman and ambassadors who have eaten there hang in the entrance hall. We tried an assortment of veggie side dishes and steamed fish, but the main event is (obviously) the roast duck. Unlike other restaurants, you get the skin with delicate pancakes and trimmings, and then they fry up the rest of the duck for you—feet, innards and all—and serve that as well. (I must admit, though, that the crispy skin is my favorite part!)
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30