Li Qun Duck Restaurant China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, 瓷器库胡同2

Just Ducky Li Qun Duck Restaurant is hidden in a Qianmen hutong. (To find it, follow the ducks painted on the hutong walls!) The restaurant doesn't put on airs, and feels effortlessly authentic despite the fact that pictures of statesman and ambassadors who have eaten there hang in the entrance hall. We tried an assortment of veggie side dishes and steamed fish, but the main event is (obviously) the roast duck. Unlike other restaurants, you get the skin with delicate pancakes and trimmings, and then they fry up the rest of the duck for you—feet, innards and all—and serve that as well. (I must admit, though, that the crispy skin is my favorite part!)