Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

L’Hôtel Le Germain Québec

126 Rue Saint-Pierre
Website
| +1 888-833-5253
L’Hôtel Le Germain Québec Quebec City Canada
L’Hôtel Le Germain Québec Quebec City Canada
L’Hôtel Le Germain Québec Quebec City Canada
L’Hôtel Le Germain Québec Quebec City Canada

L’Hôtel Le Germain Québec

With its historic streets and Old World charm (the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site), touristy Old Québec can feel a little overrun at times—which is what makes Hôtel Le Germain Québec such a welcome retreat. Located on the edge of the nabe’s Lower Town yet just steps from popular attractions, the family-owned, pet-friendly boutique hotel is an oasis of comfort within the walls of the 1912 Dominion Fish & Fruit Limited building. Rooms marry 20th-century architecture with contemporary design and amenities, and the original windows afford lots of natural light by day. There’s no restaurant on-site, but the large breakfast area on the main floor serves a generous buffet, and the hotel partners with a nearby spa for massages and treatments. One of the hotel’s best perks is a complimentary Lexus for cruising around town on errand or shopping runs.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points