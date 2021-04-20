L’Hôtel Le Germain Québec
With its historic streets and Old World charm (the city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site), touristy Old Québec can feel a little overrun at times—which is what makes Hôtel Le Germain Québec such a welcome retreat. Located on the edge of the nabe’s Lower Town yet just steps from popular attractions, the family-owned, pet-friendly boutique hotel is an oasis of comfort within the walls of the 1912 Dominion Fish & Fruit Limited building. Rooms marry 20th-century architecture with contemporary design and amenities, and the original windows afford lots of natural light by day. There’s no restaurant on-site, but the large breakfast area on the main floor serves a generous buffet, and the hotel partners with a nearby spa for massages and treatments. One of the hotel’s best perks is a complimentary Lexus for cruising around town on errand or shopping runs.