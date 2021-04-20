L'Hibiscus Spa
Sakkaline Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
+856 30 96 35 079
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm
Zen momentAs I sat in l"hibiscus spa enjoying my foot reflexology soaking up the French colonial atmosphere , the monks across the street began chanting their evening prayers. Perfect moment
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Zen moment
As I sat in l"hibiscus spa enjoying my foot reflexology soaking up the French colonial atmosphere , the monks across the street began chanting their evening prayers. Perfect moment