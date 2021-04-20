Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

L'Hibiscus Spa

Sakkaline Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
+856 30 96 35 079
Zen moment Luang Prabang Laos
Zen moment Luang Prabang Laos
Zen moment Luang Prabang Laos
Zen moment Luang Prabang Laos

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

Zen moment

As I sat in l"hibiscus spa enjoying my foot reflexology soaking up the French colonial atmosphere , the monks across the street began chanting their evening prayers. Perfect moment
By Ginny Fitzgerald

More Recommendations

Ginny Fitzgerald
almost 7 years ago

Zen moment

As I sat in l"hibiscus spa enjoying my foot reflexology soaking up the French colonial atmosphere , the monks across the street began chanting their evening prayers. Perfect moment

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points