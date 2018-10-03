Lexington & Concord

Where are you going?
Learn more about the American Revolution with a tour of Lexington and Concord, outside of Boston, where the first shots of the American Revolution were fired on April 19, 1775. See the Lexington Battle Green, which is also the town center, and take a moment at the Minuteman Statue to reflect on those who served. The Concord Museum displays relics from the revolution, including one of the lanterns hung in the Old North Church. There are also exhibits focusing on past residents Ralph Waldo Emerson (whose poem “Concord Hymn” recounts the events of that April day) and Henry David Thoreau.
By Stacey Zable , AFAR Contributor

