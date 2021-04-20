L'Excelsior 50 Rue Henri-Poincaré, 54000 Nancy, France

More info Sun 8:30am - 10:30pm Mon - Sat 8:30am - 11pm

Classy joint! Stopped in the Excelsior after trekking around nancy because we needed a coffee. The place was getting crowded with people coming in for their lunch but the manager was happy to put a little round table next to the bar for us to enjoy a hot java. Bad idea though - we were just in the way and eventually a waitress reached around us for a tray and a jug of water splattered onto the floor.



Stuff happens but the staff was very hospitable and the waitress was very sorry and the manager refused to let me pay for the drinks. Kinda wished I had ordered kir royals!