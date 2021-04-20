L'Excelsior
50 Rue Henri-Poincaré, 54000 Nancy, France
| +33 3 83 35 24 57
Sun 8:30am - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 11pm
Classy joint!Stopped in the Excelsior after trekking around nancy because we needed a coffee. The place was getting crowded with people coming in for their lunch but the manager was happy to put a little round table next to the bar for us to enjoy a hot java. Bad idea though - we were just in the way and eventually a waitress reached around us for a tray and a jug of water splattered onto the floor.
Stuff happens but the staff was very hospitable and the waitress was very sorry and the manager refused to let me pay for the drinks. Kinda wished I had ordered kir royals!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
un cafe in l'excelsior
A classy cafe/restaurant on the rue poincare in Nancy that serves excellent coffee. You might even get it for free like I did, if the waitress drops a jug of water on you!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Beware of the water!
Fancy and classy, that's the Excelsior. But beware of these water jugs - one attacked me!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Best seafood in town
If you're a seafood lover in the landlocked Alsace region of France, then head over to the Excelsior for some excellent delicacies from the sea including crab and shrimp!