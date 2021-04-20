Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

L'Excelsior

50 Rue Henri-Poincaré, 54000 Nancy, France
Website
| +33 3 83 35 24 57
Classy joint! Nancy France
Best seafood in town Nancy France
Beware of the water! Nancy France
un cafe in l'excelsior Nancy France
Classy joint! Nancy France
Best seafood in town Nancy France
Beware of the water! Nancy France
un cafe in l'excelsior Nancy France

More info

Sun 8:30am - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 8:30am - 11pm

Classy joint!

Stopped in the Excelsior after trekking around nancy because we needed a coffee. The place was getting crowded with people coming in for their lunch but the manager was happy to put a little round table next to the bar for us to enjoy a hot java. Bad idea though - we were just in the way and eventually a waitress reached around us for a tray and a jug of water splattered onto the floor.

Stuff happens but the staff was very hospitable and the waitress was very sorry and the manager refused to let me pay for the drinks. Kinda wished I had ordered kir royals!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

un cafe in l'excelsior

A classy cafe/restaurant on the rue poincare in Nancy that serves excellent coffee. You might even get it for free like I did, if the waitress drops a jug of water on you!

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Beware of the water!

Fancy and classy, that's the Excelsior. But beware of these water jugs - one attacked me!
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Best seafood in town

If you're a seafood lover in the landlocked Alsace region of France, then head over to the Excelsior for some excellent delicacies from the sea including crab and shrimp!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points