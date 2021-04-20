Level Small Plates Lounge

Small Plates Dining at Level

Level is a local gem located on West Street. The restaurant has the reputation for serving excellent hand-crafted cocktails and tasty small plates. The cuisine is inspired by the Chesapeake and Mediterranean. In celebration of the community spirit, Level's menu is designed to be shared. In addition fresh ingredients are sourced from as many local farmers and fishermen as possible. There are lots of veg-friendly and gluten-free options as well.



TIP: When in season, try the Spicy Davis cocktail–a concoction of spiced rum, St. Germain liqueur, orange juice, brown sugar, and baked apple bitters.