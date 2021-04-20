Level Small Plates Lounge
69 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 410-268-0003
Sun 4pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 11pm
Signature Cocktails at Level LoungeFeel like a jet-setter and travel to Russia via the"Moscow Mule"—vodka, housemade ginger beer and lime served in a copper mug—or to Morocco, via the "Tangier Nectar," which is made from tangerine, pomegranate, orange, sugar cane topped with lime foam.
Level serves an array of unique signature cocktails and supports local farms; they use fresh organic ingredients as the base of their cocktails and housemade mixers.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Small Plates Dining at Level
Level is a local gem located on West Street. The restaurant has the reputation for serving excellent hand-crafted cocktails and tasty small plates. The cuisine is inspired by the Chesapeake and Mediterranean. In celebration of the community spirit, Level's menu is designed to be shared. In addition fresh ingredients are sourced from as many local farmers and fishermen as possible. There are lots of veg-friendly and gluten-free options as well.
TIP: When in season, try the Spicy Davis cocktail–a concoction of spiced rum, St. Germain liqueur, orange juice, brown sugar, and baked apple bitters.
