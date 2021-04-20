Where are you going?
Level - Small plates lounge

69 West St
| +1 410-268-0003
Fresh Local Dining at Level Annapolis Maryland United States

Sun 4pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 11pm

Fresh Local Dining at Level

One of the cool things about Level Lounge is that it tries to source most of its ingredients from local farmers and fishermen, and it's one of a few restaurants doing this in Annapolis, in addition to waste recycling and other eco-friendly practices

For example, it gets pork, duck, beef, lamb, squab, and pheasant from Springfield Farms, and its free range eggs and chicken from Triple J's farm. This also applies to its drink menu of cocktails with fresh fruit and herbs.

So those succulent pan-seared scallops with tomatoes and onions above were probably made with fresh organic tomatoes from Diehl produce or Hummingbird Farms which it directly sources tomatoes from.

Its menu which consists of small plates and group plates to share changes frequently based on seasonal products from its local partner farms.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

