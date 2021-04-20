L’Evêché
14 Rue de l'Évêché, 84110 Vaison-la-Romaine, France
| +33 6 03 03 21 42
Photo courtesy of L’Evêché
Sun - Sat 4pm - 6pm
L’EvêchéIn the heart of Vaison-la-Romaine’s medieval town, just five minutes from the archaeological sites, you’ll find L’Evêché, a bed-and-breakfast housed in an old bishop’s hotel. A narrow cobblestone road leads to the hilltop guesthouse, where antiques, paintings, and objets d’art decorate two lounges and a library, creating a home away from home. Here, owners Aude and Jean-Loup Verdier bring service to a new level of friendly. Their mouthwatering breakfasts on the garden terrace will surely delay your visit to the Roman ruins.
Each of the five individually decorated rooms features large windows, a balcony, and a private bathroom. For more space, book one of the two suites—both have private sitting rooms, and one has a second floor with a solarium terrace that offers beautiful views to the Old Town and its castle.