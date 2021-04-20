Levant
2337 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
| +1 503-542-0880
Sat, Sun 9am - 2:30pm
Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 2pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Fired-up Middle Eastern FareThis Burnside bistro is an intimate eatery has a wonderful variety of menu options to delight any diner's experience. Scott Snyder has developed a rhythm in his wood-fired kitchen with focus and a respect for the profile of authentic Middle Eastern fare. Summer brings a bounty of fresh, local veggies and Levant take full advantage of the abounding opportunities. Fresh, fire-roasted corn with a lime/cilantro aioli drizzle is divine. The season also brings the tuna run, and their encrusted albacore loin comes out on a delicious bed of harissa hummus, black chickpea and piquillo pepper stew, garnished with a herb relish.
Spices are right up front on some plates and understated on others. The lamb is tender and plentiful. There is an allium farotto that even our picky, no-onion diner dug into. The space is warmed by the kitchen fire in the midst of a modern, stark layout. Service is succinct and informed. Cocktails coming out of the bar are renowned and worthy of the praised. There is a nice mix of wines and limited local beers. We also had scoops of some of the home-made ice cream and sorbet, a nice way to close out an evening meal. Levant is true to form on the sustainable and organic efforts, bringing great flavors along for the ride.