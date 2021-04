Stylish Straw Hats in Zurich West

Swiss film school grad Rolf Hellat’s straw hats and caps, like the fedora-shaped Singapore Sling, have acquired a certain cache (as testament, they’re sold at Opening Ceremony in New York City ). His first store—a minuscule blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gem—opened next-door to Freitag in 2012.