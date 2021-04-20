Lestofante Bologna
Via S. Petronio Vecchio, 15, 40125 Bologna BO, Italy
| +39 389 544 3841
Tue - Fri 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 1am
Sat 6pm - 2am
Quality Food and People in a Vintage AtmosphereI feel lucky for the Bologna rain that led me to hide under one of the city's many porticoes and run across Lestofante. This little bar is full of color, charm, warmth, and food that is true.
The young owners, Nicola and Giulia, use seasonal products, bought directly from "piccole aziende agricole, macelli e piccoli produttiori matti." That is, small farms and butchers, and small, crazy producers.
My boyfriend and I shared a taglierino, a cheese and meat plate that came with crusty bread, as well as piadinas (an Italian flatbread typical of the Emilia-Romagna region). The Lestofante beer paired perfectly with the taglierino. I left full, but somehow still wishing I could have more.
Papers on the wall announce bands coming to play during aperitivo valvolare, aperitivo giro in centro... Aperitivo (the Italian equivalent of happy hour) indicates the time the bands will be playing. The rest of the phrase makes plays on words in the different bands' songs or the instruments they use.