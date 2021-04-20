Where are you going?
Lestats on Park

4496 Park Boulevard
Website
| +1 619-501-6638
All night coffee shop in San Diego San Diego California United States

All night coffee shop in San Diego

Lestat's is a large coffee shop with huge overstuffed couches and chairs. There are about a dozen little private booths where you can pull out your laptop and work on projects while sipping coffee or having something to eat. The best thing about Lestat's is they are open 24 hours a day, so anytime you need a late night coffee or have some work to do, you can come here.

They sell a small selection of paninis- or you can build your own sandwich if you don't like any of the choices on the menu. They have some pastries and other drink items, such as Italian sodas and ginger beer.

Lestat's was originally opened on Adams St. and they recently opened another location- pictured here- a few blocks over, which is called Lestat's on Park.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

