Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lesmurdie Falls

+61 8 9334 0100
Waterfalls on the Outskirts of Perth Forrestfield Australia

Waterfalls on the Outskirts of Perth

Lesmurdie Falls is gorgeous waterfall located just outside of Perth. The trails can accommodate most visitors, ranging from easy paths at the top and bottom of the falls and slightly more challenging treks to navigate between. In good weather, lookouts along the top of the falls offer scenic views of the area, Perth city and Rottnest Island.

The falls are prettiest during Australia's fall, winter and spring but the area is a pleasant picnic location year round. Driving to the top of the falls can be somewhat confusing as it leads through a maze of residential neighborhoods, but the view is worth the effort.
By Grace Montgomery , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points