Lesmurdie Falls
+61 8 9334 0100
Waterfalls on the Outskirts of PerthLesmurdie Falls is gorgeous waterfall located just outside of Perth. The trails can accommodate most visitors, ranging from easy paths at the top and bottom of the falls and slightly more challenging treks to navigate between. In good weather, lookouts along the top of the falls offer scenic views of the area, Perth city and Rottnest Island.
The falls are prettiest during Australia's fall, winter and spring but the area is a pleasant picnic location year round. Driving to the top of the falls can be somewhat confusing as it leads through a maze of residential neighborhoods, but the view is worth the effort.