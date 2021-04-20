Leslieville Mural
11 Jones Avenue
Pride of East TorontoWith its origins as a working middle class section of Toronto, Leslieville was a place to live for people working in the nearby metal smelters, waterfront industries and tanneries. Now it's home to young urban professionals, trendy shops, awesome eateries, and the center of Toronto's film industry.
More importantly, it is home to one of the most recognizable street murals, serving both as a welcome sign to the neighborhood and as a gateway into Toronto's history as it celebrates the legacy of longtime resident Alexander Muir. A teacher and principal of a nearby public school, Muir is best remembered as the composer of the Canadian national song "The Maple Leaf Forever" in 1867. You can even visit the actual maple tree that inspired the lyrics nearby at the intersection of Laing Street and Memory Lane (yes, there is such a street and you can literally walk down it to get there).
The mural is located at the intersection of Queen Street East and Jones Avenue.