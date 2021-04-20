Les Loges 76790 Les Loges, France

Chateau du Bois camp Being that we love to travel and there are four of us we got into the habit of renting rooms at camping grounds. I am not ready yet to be in a tent, the kids are still to small so we are lucky to rent fully equipped rooms or trailers at a fraction of the cost of a hotel.



Chateau du Bois is an excellent choice if you are visiting Upper Normandy. It's close to Etretat, Caen, Le Havre - just a few very popular tourist sites. It is nestled in a patch of mature forest in the middle of a large farming field and backed by a farm. On the way to the reception are huge bushes of hydrangea flowers. I really loved the way it looked.



The en-suite room we rented was very comfy and large enough to fit a family of five.



It's a mom and pop operation. The couple is extremely nice. They speak almost no English but with my best French and their best English we managed just fine.

The wife serves a very simple but delicious breakfast every morning, included with the room.

Fresh bread, warm and crackling, butter and homemade jams. You can enjoy fresh milk or hot chocolate too. Simple but so good.



The camp is operating in cooperation with a company called Etretat Adventures who offer zip lining in the forest and bungee jumping. Allot of fun for older kids and adults.



Chateau du Bois camp will definitely be a choice again when we go back to Normandy.