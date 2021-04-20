Les Labours
50 Rue de la Ferme, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC G3Z 0G2, Canada
Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Everything that is served at Les Labours is locally-sourced, and has a story. Just ask the chef, David, about your dish and you are in for a treat -- and not just a culinary one. David takes great pride in serving only the best of what the region and seasons have to offer. He works closely with local producers, including a bakery that's been making their own organic flour for over 200 years. And yes, the bread is, of course, absolutely delicious.
And asking questions to the chef or his team is easier than ever with the open-concept kitchen - a delight for the senses.
The menu changes every season (a must for any restaurant that claims to be eco-friendly) so it's hard to recommend a specific dish, but I think in this case it's fair to say that nothing will disappoint even the pickiest of palates.
Charlevoix is immensely proud of its high-quality produce and Les Labours is the perfect place to experience a lot of them in a nutshell. Indulge your inner foodie.
Bon appétit!