A Beautiful Exhibition Space, Cafe and Nightspot
Les Halles Saint Gery in central Brussels
was built in 1881 on the site of a former church. What was once a bustling market place is now an exhibition centre and cafe, by day, and a bustling event location and nightspot, come nightfall. This stunning brick building is covered by a beautiful glass ceiling held aloft by steel girders. The cosy sofas make a great spot to stop for a coffee during a busy afternoon of shopping on nearby Rue Antoine Dansaert. In the summer, the cobbled sidewalks surrounding les halles are filled with tables of beer-sipping people-watchers. Le Halles is surrounded by several popular bars and on weekend evenings it becomes a convivial and slightly rowdy spot for a drink.