Les Halles Saint Gery

1 Place Saint-Géry
Website
| +32 2 502 44 24
A Beautiful Exhibition Space, Cafe and Nightspot Brussels Belgium

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

A Beautiful Exhibition Space, Cafe and Nightspot

Les Halles Saint Gery in central Brussels was built in 1881 on the site of a former church. What was once a bustling market place is now an exhibition centre and cafe, by day, and a bustling event location and nightspot, come nightfall. This stunning brick building is covered by a beautiful glass ceiling held aloft by steel girders. The cosy sofas make a great spot to stop for a coffee during a busy afternoon of shopping on nearby Rue Antoine Dansaert. In the summer, the cobbled sidewalks surrounding les halles are filled with tables of beer-sipping people-watchers. Le Halles is surrounded by several popular bars and on weekend evenings it becomes a convivial and slightly rowdy spot for a drink.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

