Les Halles Les Halles, 75001 Paris, France

Picking up girls! The French love wacky art and statues and sculptures. One of my favorite is in Les Halles, not far from the Pompidou Center. Its this giant head just lying there, joined by a giant hand. Children, such as these girls, love climbing on it. Its a great backdrop for photographs.



There is also a similar hand in the Belgian city of Antwerpen.