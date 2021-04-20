Les Docks - Cité de la Mode et du Design
34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
| +33 1 76 77 25 30
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am
Hanging out at Wanderlust in ParisIf ever there were a reason to make a beeline for Paris's 13th arrondissement, it would be to revel in Wanderlust, the space that opened last summer at Les Docks –Cité de la Mode et du Design along the formerly derelict industrial embankment of the Seine. Pop-up events are frequent and outdoor yoga is offered on the weekends, in addition to a host of other activities focused around entertainment and well-being. There’s something for everyone until 6am, Weds through Sun.
Managed by the Savoir Faire Group, responsible for two of the city’s most exclusive night spots- the Social Club and the member’s only club Silencio (designed by David Lynch) - Wanderlust serves as a convivial, cultural venue sans the pomp and restriction of their other ventures. “We wanted to devise a contemporary living environment that would abolish the boundaries between creative activities and relaxation spaces” explained Arnaud Frisch of Savoir Group.
The multidisciplinary and collaborative venue was conceived by Jakob + Macfarlane, the architects behind the 3-level, futuristic Cité de la Mode et du Design, and boasts the largest terrace in Paris (1600m²). Kitted-out with an 80-seat open-air cinema, an indoor/outdoor restaurant run by Benjamin Darnaud, outdoor bar and club, The Docks instantly became the hangout of the year.