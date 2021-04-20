Where are you going?
Les Deux Tours

Circuit de la palmeraie, Douar Abiad, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
No trip to Marrakesh is complete without a camel ride, right?

We took a short taxi ride from the medina to La Palmeraie, a palm grove about 20 minutes from the city center. Off the main road of La Palmeraie were guides here and there, waiting with camels. Once we chose our camels, we arranged for a one-and-a-half-hour ride.

My camel had very long legs, so mounting it was a bumpy experience. As it began in a seated position, I placed one foot in the stirrup and swung my other leg over its hump. The camel swiftly straightened its hind legs—lifting and dipping me forward—and then its front legs.

It was a simple pleasure to ride and take in the natural beauty of the palm grove. I recommend it if you don't have time to trek the Sahara. I'm dreaming of an overnight camel trek (perhaps multiple days), so this served as a primer.

La Palmeraie opens at 8 a.m. and closes around midnight. You can also book through Dunes & Desert Exploration, just keep in mind you may be riding as part of a group.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

