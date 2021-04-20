Les Baux-de-Provence 13520 Les Baux-de-Provence, France

Cycling through the Alpilles to Les Baux de Provence During a cycling trip through Provence, my group and I began our 10-day adventure with a journey up an 800-foot rocky plateau - also known as the village of Les Baux de Provence.



The ride up the plateau was a gorgeous trek filled with scenic overlooks, shining a light on the lush countryside and waters that make up the famous French getaway destination.



The climb was worth it. The village of Le Baux is a picturesque town filled with small squares, well-shaded terraces, narrow streets and small shops. I found a small cafe overlooking the rocky countryside below and enjoyed an espresso and a chocolate crepe - the perfect way to relax after a good bike ride.



Afterwards, I strolled through the cobblestone streets, filled with many levels of churches, chateaus, houses and whimsical gardens. I felt as if I had stepped back in time as I overlooked the sea from the Château des Baux, a 10th century fortress at the end of town.



Be sure to check out the Carrières de Lumières. I received a discount through my tour operator, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations. The art venue is a stunning audio visual show that takes place within an original stone quarry at top of the plateau. This 65,000-sf attraction is the largest permanent video installation in France. It's as if I was a part of a performance as famous artwork was projected onto the sky-high ceilings and choreographed to music in the dark.



Then, back downhill to complete my perfect bike ride.



www.vbt.com