Les Barmes de l’Ours
Families and romantics alike adore this sophisticated, five-star hotel, where you’ll find everything you could dream of for a weekend of total pampering. Besides legendary service and a stellar location at the foot of the Le Face ski run, the hotel features spacious rooms (facing either the mountains or Alpine forests), two sprawling balconies with gorgeous views, a full-service spa (with an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and salon), and three restaurants, including Michelin-starred spot La Table de l’Ours. Children of all ages benefit from a bowling alley, game room with pool tables and foosball, and an on-site boutique with everything you need for skiing in style.