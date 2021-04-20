Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Les Barmes de l’Ours

Chemin des Carats Montée de Bellevarde, 73150 Val-d'Isère, France
Website
| +33 4 79 41 37 00
Les Barmes de l’Ours France
Les Barmes de l’Ours France
Les Barmes de l’Ours France
Les Barmes de l’Ours France

Les Barmes de l’Ours

Families and romantics alike adore this sophisticated, five-star hotel, where you’ll find everything you could dream of for a weekend of total pampering. Besides legendary service and a stellar location at the foot of the Le Face ski run, the hotel features spacious rooms (facing either the mountains or Alpine forests), two sprawling balconies with gorgeous views, a full-service spa (with an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, and salon), and three restaurants, including Michelin-starred spot La Table de l’Ours. Children of all ages benefit from a bowling alley, game room with pool tables and foosball, and an on-site boutique with everything you need for skiing in style.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points