Lers Ros Thai
730 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
| +1 415-931-6917
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 4pm, 5pm - 12am
Tasty Thai FrogI thought this dish would taste exotic and borderline strange, maybe even a bit slimy, but the Garlic Frog really did taste like chicken.
This Fall we had our first AFAR Supper Club event at Lers Ros Thai and of course the group was up for trying out of the ordinary dishes. I attempted to snap a photo of this plate before we devoured all the little legs and was only semi-successful. Luckily Kristin Zibell, writer of Take Your Big Trip, phoned her cousin for authentic Thai food tips and we ended up with some great recommendations.
In all, we tried around 11 dishes and everything was delicious. My favorites were:
- Pla Trout Tod Nam Pla (fried trout in a mango sauce)
- Som Tom Khai Kem (shredded papaya salad),
- Kaeng Keaw Wan Luk Chin Pla-Krai (green curry and bamboo)
- Durain (Sweet sticky rice with pistachio ice cream)
Chatting about travel with fellow explorers over new foods was a great experience. I can't wait to do it again and if you'd like to join us at the next AFAR event visit: www.meetup.com/AFAR-Connect
Looking for tasty Thai in San Fran? I'd recommend Lers Ros. The food was great, the restaurant was nice and the waitresses were so sweet. I should note it is in the Tenderloin, not the safest district of San Francisco, so visitors to the city please be aware of your surroundings and maybe take a cab.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Pad Kra Pow Moo Krob at Lers Ros Thai
Chef Adam Keough of Absinthe Brasserie & Bar says: "Crunchy pork skin, succulent meat, a very flavorful sauce, and fresh Thai basil—need I say more? It goes best with steamed rice."
Check out Chefs Feed to get more dining recs from nearly 1000 of the nation's best chefs.
Check out Chefs Feed to get more dining recs from nearly 1000 of the nation's best chefs.