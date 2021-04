Leopolds of London - Al Reem

Third Wave Coffee in the Emirates

Chemex, cold brew, and the mad scientist–esque siphon might be common coffee-brewing methods in hipster havens like Portland or Brooklyn, but Abu Dhabi? Leopold's of London treats coffee like craft beer, using high-quality blends, single-origin beans, and the latest brewing technology. Order a "manual shot" and get schooled on getting the perfect espresso.Teas are given equal respect, and the cafe menu turns brasserie in the evenings, with a full list of (alcohol-free) cocktails.