Leopolds of London - Al Reem

Boutik Mall, Reem Island - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 600 560602
Third Wave Coffee in the Emirates أبو ظبي United Arab Emirates

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Chemex, cold brew, and the mad scientist–esque siphon might be common coffee-brewing methods in hipster havens like Portland or Brooklyn, but Abu Dhabi? Leopold's of London treats coffee like craft beer, using high-quality blends, single-origin beans, and the latest brewing technology. Order a "manual shot" and get schooled on getting the perfect espresso.

Teas are given equal respect, and the cafe menu turns brasserie in the evenings, with a full list of (alcohol-free) cocktails.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

