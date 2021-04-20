Leopolds of London - Al Reem
Boutik Mall, Reem Island - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
| +971 600 560602
Photo courtesy of Leopold's of London
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Third Wave Coffee in the EmiratesChemex, cold brew, and the mad scientist–esque siphon might be common coffee-brewing methods in hipster havens like Portland or Brooklyn, but Abu Dhabi? Leopold's of London treats coffee like craft beer, using high-quality blends, single-origin beans, and the latest brewing technology. Order a "manual shot" and get schooled on getting the perfect espresso.
Teas are given equal respect, and the cafe menu turns brasserie in the evenings, with a full list of (alcohol-free) cocktails.