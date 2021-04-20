Leonidas
Grote Zavel 41, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
+32 2 513 14 66
More info
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
Chocolate World CupBelgium has gone crazy with World Cup fever and just about everybody is getting in on the action, including Leonadis, the chocolate makers.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Manneken Pis in goal
More World Cup chocolate. You can buy yourself some chocolate soccer balls in the Leonadis shop and a white choclate manneken pis to put in goal. The goal is made from the box that chocolates come in.