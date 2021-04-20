Where are you going?
Leonidas

Grote Zavel 41, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
+32 2 513 14 66
Chocolate World Cup Brussels Belgium
Manneken Pis in goal Brussels Belgium
Chocolate World Cup Brussels Belgium
Manneken Pis in goal Brussels Belgium

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm

Chocolate World Cup

Belgium has gone crazy with World Cup fever and just about everybody is getting in on the action, including Leonadis, the chocolate makers.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Manneken Pis in goal

More World Cup chocolate. You can buy yourself some chocolate soccer balls in the Leonadis shop and a white choclate manneken pis to put in goal. The goal is made from the box that chocolates come in.

