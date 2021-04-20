Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lensic Performing Arts Center

211 W San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Website
| +1 505-988-1234
3 blocks for the Plaza but a World Away Santa Fe New Mexico United States

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 4pm
Sat 12pm - 4pm

3 blocks for the Plaza but a World Away

My first experience at the Lensic was a free HBO and Santa Fe Independent Film Festival sponsored screening of the excellent documentary film "Casting By". About the unheralded role casting directors play in the creation of film and television, I can't think of a more fitting introduction to the Lensic Performing Arts Center. A 1930's "silver screen" theater built for the city at the beginning of the Great Depression, it was restored in 2001 and now hosts all manner of arts events inside its otherworldly glowing Moorish walls.
No Photoshop filters were used in this photo -- just native Santa Fe light and sky a few hours before sunset.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points