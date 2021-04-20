Lensic Performing Arts Center
211 W San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-988-1234
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 4pm
Sat 12pm - 4pm
3 blocks for the Plaza but a World AwayMy first experience at the Lensic was a free HBO and Santa Fe Independent Film Festival sponsored screening of the excellent documentary film "Casting By". About the unheralded role casting directors play in the creation of film and television, I can't think of a more fitting introduction to the Lensic Performing Arts Center. A 1930's "silver screen" theater built for the city at the beginning of the Great Depression, it was restored in 2001 and now hosts all manner of arts events inside its otherworldly glowing Moorish walls.
No Photoshop filters were used in this photo -- just native Santa Fe light and sky a few hours before sunset.