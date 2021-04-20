Lemoni Cafe [CLOSED] Boracay Hwy Central, Malay, Aklan, Philippines

Best Healthy Lunch Spot in Boracay As Boracay is a party island, it should come as no surprise that there are burger joints, pizza places, and junk food options-a-plenty to cure any hangover spell from a long night out. I however, was on a hunt for the opposite. I was craving fresh green juice, yogurt and granola, and the Philippines infamously sweet and juicy mango. In the bustling outdoor mall (D Mall) along the beach in Station Two, sits a small cafe with clean white settings, touches of greenery, and an extremely healthy menu. Lemon Cafe is the perfect place to grab a late breakfast or lunch before soaking up the rays on the beach. They have plenty of vegan, gluten free, and vegetarian options should this be your MO. We ordered the eggs benedict, tropical fruit plate, scrambled eggs, and mango yogurt parfait. We also split a green juice and banana, peanut butter smoothie that was absolutely to die for. While prices for this small cafe are definitely closer to that in the states then on the islands, this spot is an absolute go-to when craving heathy snacks, or a fresh juice before a day at the beach.