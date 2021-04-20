Leigh-On-Land
With a family business steeped in the seafood industry, I was told to go to Leigh-on-Sea for a taste of England's authentic shellfish -- from cockles to jellied eels. The weather being what it is here in London
, it took me months before I made it out to this charming little town in Essex just 45 minutes outside London. And lo and behold, the morning we arrived it was low tide. Dead low tide. Where was the sea in Leigh? Surely, it'd come up in a few hours, but in the meantime, we'd have to settle for fishing boats moored up on land, waiting to float again with the sea by way of the moon's mood. Luckily, the sun was shining and locals were queuing up at Osbourne Bros. for fresh cups of shellfish to be doused in vinegar and eat along chips and a pint.