Lei Yue Mun, Hong Kong
Photo by Krauth Brigitte/Healthy Food Images
Lei Yue Mun Seafood Stalls, Hong KongHong Kong is a seafood town, and nowhere is this more evident than in the village Lei Yue Mun (“Carp Gate”). At one of the fish tank stalls along Praya or Hoi Pong Roads, you can buy your choice of live cuttlefish, spider crabs, or sea snails. Any of the restaurants (consider Hoi King Seafood) will prepare your purchase to order. 43A Hoi Pong Rd., Central District, Lei Yue Mun, Kowloon, 852/2346-7878
This appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.