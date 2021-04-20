Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Lei Yue Mun

Lei Yue Mun, Hong Kong
Lei Yue Mun Seafood Stalls, Hong Kong Shau Kei Wan Hong Kong

Lei Yue Mun Seafood Stalls, Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a seafood town, and nowhere is this more evident than in the village Lei Yue Mun (“Carp Gate”). At one of the fish tank stalls along Praya or Hoi Pong Roads, you can buy your choice of live cuttlefish, spider crabs, or sea snails. Any of the restaurants (consider Hoi King Seafood) will prepare your purchase to order. 43A Hoi Pong Rd., Central District, Lei Yue Mun, Kowloon, 852/2346-7878

This appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
By James Sturz , AFAR Contributor
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30